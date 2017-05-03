🎥 Polling place to change for large number of Hays voters

By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

A large percentage of Hays voters will go to a new polling place this year following the recent closure of the Hays American Legion Post 173, 1305 Canterbury, due to a dwindling membership.

Letters are being mailed this week to the approximate 2,400 registered voters in Ward 4, Precincts 1, 3 and 5 to notify them of the change.

“In Ellis County we have 10 poll sites and the American Legion is no longer available,” said Donna Maskus, Ellis County Clerk. “So we had to look for a new polling site for those voters. I’m very pleased to say the Hays Recreation Center is going to allow us to use their facility.”

It won’t be a big change; the HRC is just two block south of the American Legion at 1105 Canterbury.

According to Maskus, voters will go to the south building in Gym A on the south end of the building. She said parking is best on the west side.

“All future elections will take place at Hays Rec for those voters,” Maskus explained. “The American Legion was one of the larger voting sites and I think Hays Rec will be a very accommodating place.”

Facilities used as poll locations have the discretion of whether to charge Ellis County for use of the building. The Hays Recreation Commission is allowing use of its building at no cost.

“I want to commend Hays Rec for not charging the county and I look forward to working with their personnel.”

And just in case voters still go to the American Legion, “we’ll, of course, post reminders of the new location at the American Legion, the old place,” Maskus said. “Habit is you go to that same place come election day.”

The Kansas general election is Nov. 7. If a primary election is required in Ellis County, it will be held Aug. 1.

For more information about elections in Ellis County, go to the county’s website www.ellisco.net or call the County Clerk office at (785) 628-9410.