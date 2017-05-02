TMP Baseball sweeps Sacred Heart

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Game 1: TMP 7, Sacred Heart 0

Game 2: TMP 11, Sacred Heart 5

HAYS, Kan.-It was pitching and defense that dominated the first four innings of Game 1 of a doubleheader between TMP and Sacred Heart on Tuesday. After getting a timely double play to end the top of the 5th inning the Monarch bats came alive in the bottom of the fifth. TMP collected four hits along with a walk and a fielder’s choice and put five runs on the board. The inning was highlighted by a two RBI triple by Chase Werth to cap the scoring in the inning.

The Monarchs would add two more runs in the 6th inning for some extra insurance. Tate Garcia pitched the complete game shutout to pick up the victory. TMP moved to 5-7 with the 7-0 win.

Sacred Heart got on the board in the top of the first inning in Game 2 thanks to a TMP error and a base hit. TMP tied it in the 2nd inning with a run from Eston Brown. The Knights would take the lead in the top of the 4th with a pair of runs but TMP would answer with three runs in the bottom of the inning on a three-run homer from Adam Gottschalk. Sacred Heart tied it in the top of the 5th but their joy was short lived as the Monarchs put up a five spot in the bottom of the inning to put the game away.

TMP would score two more in the 6th inning and picked up the 11-5 win. Chase Werth gets the win for the Monarchs who improved to 6-7 on the season. Goodland will come to town for a doubleheader on Thursday.

DUSTY WASHBURN INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS

