Tiger baseball comes up short on Senior Day

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State fell behind early and could never recover, falling to Pittsburg State 11-2 on Senior Day Tuesday at Larks Park. The Gorillas (23-24, 17-16 MIAA) used a three-run first inning home run from Hunter Clanin to grab the lead, then blew the game open with a six-run fifth for the series sweep.

Steve Johnson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Gorillas used five straight singles to open the big fifth inning including the first three which never left the infield.

The Tigers (10-36, 3-30 MIAA) scored in the bottom of the fifth after a Jace Bowman double and Ruan Imber groundoud. Dayton Pomeroy added a solo homer in the sixth.

Starter Justin Hersch (0-3), one of seven Tiger seniors honored before the game, allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits over three innings and took the loss.

Austin Weiser pitched the final four innings for Fort Hays State, allowing two runs on just one hit while retiring seven in a row at one point. Bryce Witchurch was the only Tiger to pick up multiple hits, finishing 2-for-4. All five positional Tiger seniors had either a hit or an RBI in their final home game at FHSU.

Hunter Clanin hit two home runs and drove in seven runs to lead the Gorillas 11-hit attack.