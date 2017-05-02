Reva Ellen Snyder was born September 28, 1941, at the home of her grandparents, Silas and Venie Belle (Moler) Hessenflow, in rural Decatur County, Kansas, near Norcatur. She was the eldest child of Clifford LeRoy and Dorothy Ellen (Hessenflow) Snyder. Reva passed away Saturday, April 29, 2017, at her residence in Oberlin, Kansas, at the age of 75.

Reva attended 1st grade at Mount Vernon country school where her father was the teacher. The next year, she began attending Norcatur Grade School. The family moved to Oberlin in 1953, and she attended Oberlin Elementary School and Decatur Community High School, graduating with the Class of 1959.

On December 24, 1959, Reva married to James Ross Marshall at the home of Judge Nellans in Oberlin. To this union were born three children: Lawrence, Tami and Penny. The family moved to Syracuse, Kansas, after the 1st of 1960, where they lived until 1971. After Jim was hurt in a farm accident, the family moved back to Decatur County, buying their home in Oberlin in 1972.

Reva was a member of the Mini Sappa Antique Club and Needles and Pins Quilt Guild. In addition, she was a charter member of the Decatur County Genealogy Society and served on the museum board of directors for several years.

For 19 ½ years, Reva worked as a Motor Carrier Inspector for the State of Kansas. After the state scale house was closed, she went to work as the Main Street Coordinator in downtown Oberlin. In 1991 Reva began working for Decatur County as the Driver License Examiner. She retired from that position in 1998. Reva enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren, quilting, and doing genealogy.

She is survived by three children and their spouses, Lawrence Marshall of Oberlin, Tami and Brian Cook of Norcatur, and Penny and Robert Fringer of Oberlin; almost daughter, Susan and Van Payten of Aurora, CO; seven granddaughters and one grandson: Ellen (Martin) Osborne of Wichita, Cassandra (Robert) Moss of Arizona, Jame (Adam) Orr of Oberlin, Becky (Levi) Jones of Colby, Brandy (Matt) Kuhlman of Norcatur, Rodney Marshall of Oberlin, Sarah (Brandon) Wolf of Colby, and Briannan Cook of Norcatur; and 20 great grandchildren: Kara Sage Haselhorst, Madison Ann Schindler, Charles Andrew Schindler, Aiden Derrick Humphrey, Jacqueline Nicole Marshall, Julie Ann Schindler, Aidan Magee Marshall Kidder, Tara Sue Larson, Arika Taylor Marshall, Liam Gray Orr, Iris Ellen Osborne, Eric Matthew Kuhlman, Bailey Nicole Wolf, MaKayla Maize Marshall, Kaeleigh Jo Cook, Violet Louise Osborne, Dax Lamar Cook, Katherine Ann Kuhlman, Timothy Scott Moss, and Axten Edward Wolf; sister-in-law, Dixie Snyder of Colby; brother-in-law, Neil Marshall of Oberlin; aunt, Mildred Black of Oberlin; several nephews and nieces; two almost sisters, Maxine Wright and Leora (Wayne) Horner; and many cousins and friends.

Reva was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; mother, Dorothy Hunt; father, Clifford Snyder; brother, Ron Snyder; and sister-in-law, Barbara Marshall.

Funeral Service: Friday, May 5th at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Oberlin with Pastor Gordon Pettibone officiating

Burial: Norcatur Cemetery

Memorial Funds: Helping Hands of Decatur County or Norcatur Cemetery Fund

Visitation: Thursday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday after 8 a.m.