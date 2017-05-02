Partly cloudy, mild Tuesday

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers before 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4am and 5am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 42. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

WednesdayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. North wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday NightShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 41. North wind 8 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 68. North wind 8 to 15 mph.

Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 42.

FridaySunny, with a high near 72.