The American Legion smoked chops buffet to benefit the Monarch football program will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Legion, 13th and Canterbury.

The menu will include smoked pork chops, scalloped potatoes, corn on the cob, kuchen, coffee, tea, German raw burger and bull fries.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $6 for children 5-11 years, children younger than 5 are free.

Contact coach Cauley at cauleyj@tmpmarian.org for tickets or click here.