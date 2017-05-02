Martin James Gagnon, 72, of Grainfield, died Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Rose Medical Center, Denver, CO.

He was born May 2, 1944, to Emery and Jeannette (Boucher) Gagnon, in Grainfield. Marty graduated from Grainfield High School in 1962 and married Sharon Wagoner on August 22, 1964, in Park, KS. He was a lifelong Grainfield resident, running the family business, Gagnon Motors, where he sold GMC and Oldsmobile. After retirement he worked at Oakley Motors for several years. Marty was a member of the Knights of Columbus and also volunteered on the Grainfield Fire Department. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and especially spending time with his kids and grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Pauline McBride and Florence Bayack.

Survivors are wife, Sharon; three children, Dave (Lisa) Gagnon, of Victoria, Rich Gagnon (friend, Lynne Marcum), of El Dorado and Michelle (BJ) Ravnsborg, of Elkhorn, NE; brothers, Ed, Don and Jim (Robin) Gagnon; sister, Jeanine (Bill) Beamgard; eight grandchildren, Austin Gagnon, Corinna Dreiling, Connor Gagnon, Shayla Beck, Janae Gagnon, Ben Ravnsborg, Ally Ravnsborg, Ty Ravnsborg and three great grand-children.

Visitation will be 6-8:00pm on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at the St. Agnes Parish Center, Grainfield with vigil at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be 10:00am, on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at St Agnes Catholic Church, Grainfield. Burial will follow in the Grainfield Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Grainfield Fire Department or Masses in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley KS 67748. For online condolences: www.baalmannmortuary.com