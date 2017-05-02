Loyde Robert Imhof, 82, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017 at his home in Hays, Kansas. He was born September 22, 1934, in rural Thomas County to Robert and Esther Imhof.

Loyde began elementary school at Lone Star, Colorado, later attending Levant and Brewster schools in Thomas County. He spent the majority of his youth on the family farm northeast of Brewster. He graduated from Brewster High School in 1952. He lettered in football and basketball at Brewster High School and began a life-long love affair with cars and pickups.

Beginning with a wristwatch, he “traded up” until he owned an older model Ford pickup that barely ran. (There is also a Holstein bull somewhere in this trade-up) Not to be discouraged, he used it as a shop project at school. After graduation, he traded the pickup for his first car.

In September 1952, Loyde enrolled in Nebraska State Vocational School at Milford, Nebraska. His passion for cars was fulfilled with completion of their two-year body and fender course. Following school, he served two years in the US Army including a 16 month tour of duty in Korea.

Ready to settle down after school and military duty, Loyde married Janice Ogier on December 27, 1958 at Raton, New Mexico. They were blessed with their son, Robert on January 20, 1960. Janice was his loving and supportive partner until her death March 10, 2015.

Loyde worked in several body shops in Northwest Kansas before opening his own shop in Colby. He enjoyed restoring crumpled automobile parts to perfect condition through repair, replacement and repainting. Paint fumes ultimately forced him to sell the body shop to protect his health.

Mobile homes were next. First selling for another dealer, then establishing his own company, Chief Homes Inc. was born. He sold small, medium and very large homes, instituting a market for manufactured homes in Northwest Kansas.

Loyde was an astute business man and kept a watchful eye on the economic and farming trends of the area. With the rise of irrigation and the retirement of his father, he decided to give farming a try. Chief Homes Inc. became just Chief Inc. He enjoyed the natural environment and the seasonal changes farming brought and continued to farm until his retirement.

Loyde valued his membership at Colby United Methodist Church. He attended worship services regularly and enjoyed the community of church family. He also enjoyed telling about helping place the steeple atop the new church on a very windy day.

No matter what Loyde did, he was a perfectionist. Whether fixing cars, selling mobile homes, or farming he always sought order and discipline in the outcome. He liked a manicured yard with beautiful roses and clean vehicles I He was an early riser and mornings would often find him in the coffee shop sharing information, news, and rain reports.

Loyde will be remembered by his family as a loving and generous man. Sometimes the words were unspoken, but there was never any doubt that you were loved.

Survivors include his son, Robert and wife Jane of Salina; five grandsons; five great-grandchildren; sisters Doris Johnson of Abilene, Carol (Dale) Thiel of Colby; and brother Ray Imhof of Colby.

He was preceded by his wife, Janice, on March 10, 2015, and his parents.

