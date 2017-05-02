Hundreds in Kansas still without power from spring storm

TOPEKA -Hundreds of residents in Kansas are still without power from the weekend snow storm.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management is working with counties to determine the extent of damage to public infrastructure and utilities.

As many as an estimated 42,000 customers lost power in Kansas due to heavy snow and high winds, according to a media release from the Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

Late Monday, Pioneer Electric reported some 700 power poles down and over 6000 meters without service.

Western Coop Electric had approximately 800 meters without power. Most of those are served from the Grinnell and Grainfield substations. The remainder are served from the Gove and Quinter substations. At this time, we believe we have 300 poles damaged, spread across 60 miles. Assisting crews were expected to arrive Monday night and Tuesday morning. Full restoration expected late Thursday, according to a social media report.

Prairieland Electric reported 3000 meters without power, according to their corporate office in Austin, MN.

Communities near Oberlin, Norcatur, Dresden, Morland were still without power.

“It is hard going in most areas. Crews have been able to get power restored just to have other issues drop it off. Crews are making headway and we have help from other cooperatives, according to the company’s social media account.

Wheatland Electric reported just over 2,000 members without service.