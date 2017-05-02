HPD arrest log, April 24 to 26

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Kenneth Lee Gibson, 31, Hays, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. April 24 in the 1900 block of Vine on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Kenneth Lee Gibson, 31, Hays, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. April 25 in the 400 block of East 13th on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Andrew Scott Florian, 18, Hays, was arrested at 5:56 p.m. April 24 in the 2200 block of Centennial on suspicion of criminal carry of a weapon, battery, disorderly conduct, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dominque Nicole Rodriguez, 23, Hays, was arrested at 9:54 p.m. April 26 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of violation of an order of protection.

Kenneth Allen Miller, 66, Hays, was arrested at 7:51 a.m. April 24 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of disorderly conduct.