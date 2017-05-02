HHS golf runner up in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. – The Hays High boys golf team finishes second at the Great Bend Invitational yesterday at the Stoneridge Country Club. The Indians shoot a 301 and finish seven back of Garden City. Allen Zollinger led the Indians with a 3-over-par 73 and finished fourth. Tradgon McCrae also shot a 73 and finished fifth. Justin McCullick was seventh after a 76 and Josh Norris came in 10th with a 79.

Team Results

1. Garden City, 294

2. Hays, 301

3. Dodge City, 322

4. Liberal, 328

5. Great Bend, 352

6. Salina South, 371

Top-10 Individual Medalists

1. Taylor Larsen-Garden City, 70

2. Sion Audrain-Garden City, 70

3. Kelby Titus-Great Bend, 73

4. Allen Zollinger-Hays, 73

5. Tradgon McCrae-Hays, 73

6. Logan Durst-Garden City, 75

7. Justin McCullick-Hays, 76

8. Luke Gleason-Dodge City, 78

9. Alex Carrasco-Liberal, 78

10. Josh Norris-Hays, 79