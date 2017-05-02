HHS golf runner up in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. – The Hays High boys golf team finishes second at the Great Bend Invitational yesterday at the Stoneridge Country Club. The Indians shoot a 301 and finish seven back of Garden City. Allen Zollinger led the Indians with a 3-over-par 73 and finished fourth. Tradgon McCrae also shot a 73 and finished fifth. Justin McCullick was seventh after a 76 and Josh Norris came in 10th with a 79.
Team Results
1. Garden City, 294
2. Hays, 301
3. Dodge City, 322
4. Liberal, 328
5. Great Bend, 352
6. Salina South, 371
Top-10 Individual Medalists
1. Taylor Larsen-Garden City, 70
2. Sion Audrain-Garden City, 70
3. Kelby Titus-Great Bend, 73
4. Allen Zollinger-Hays, 73
5. Tradgon McCrae-Hays, 73
6. Logan Durst-Garden City, 75
7. Justin McCullick-Hays, 76
8. Luke Gleason-Dodge City, 78
9. Alex Carrasco-Liberal, 78
10. Josh Norris-Hays, 79