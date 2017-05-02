Helget’s no-hitter leads TMP-Marian softball to sweep

HAYS, Kan. – Alison Helget threw a no-hitter and Bailey Lacy held Plainville/Stockton to three hits to lead the TMP-Marian softball team to 2-0 and 6-1 wins Tuesday at the TMP Sports Complex. The two combine to strikeout 18 as the Monarchs bounce back after losing twice in Salina last week.

Helget struck out nine and walked none in the first contest. The only baserunner allowed was on a hit by pitch. Helget and Lacy, who had three hits, drove in both Monarchs runs.

Lacy struck out nine without a walk in the second game. Her first inning double scored two to give the Monarchs the early lead. Katelyn Zimmerman also drove in two while Alison Helget and Ciara Seib both had two hits.