Food, music and The Beatles this weekend at Hays library

HPL

Join the Hays Public Library at Frontier Park at 5:30 PM on Friday, May 5, for a free chuckwagon-style dinner and concert. Dinners will be provided to the first 120 participants, so make sure you arrive early. Music, by Shawn Demuth, will begin at 6:30 PM. The dinner and music will be in the pavilion nearest the buffalo pen.

From the Shadow of JFK — The Rise of Beatlemania in America: On Saturday, May 6, at 2 PM, Aaron Krerowicz will present this 60-minute presentation in the Schmidt Gallery of the Hays Public Library. Learn about how and why the presidency and death of John F. Kennedy primed the nation for the Beatles’ arrival and success in the United States.

For more information on these and other programs, visit hayspublib.org or call 785.625.9014.