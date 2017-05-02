FHSU Dept. of Teacher Education helps cover cost of licensure exams

FHSU UNIVERSITY RELATIONS AND MARKETING

To help support future K-12 teachers receive their professional license, the Department of Teacher Education teamed up with the Fort Hays State University Foundation to offer 190 student teachers a $60 stipend to help cover the cost of the Kansas Performance Teaching Portfolio.

The Foundation also established a teacher certification fund, which enables donors to specifically support soon-to-be teachers as they work toward professional certification. All full-time faculty on the Department of Teacher Education now participate in payroll deductions to support this fund.

Currently in the state of Kansas, teacher education majors spend close to $400 to take their required exams for program entry and teacher licensure.