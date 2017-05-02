BBBS Bowl for Kids Sake raises $$ to fund Big/Little matches

In mid-March there were 42 children, or “Littles,” on the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ellis County waiting list hoping to be paired with a caring adult, or “Big.” Most of those waiting are little brothers looking simply for someone to just spend time with.

According to BBBS of Ellis Co. Exec. Dir. Jenny Bates, there are 120 volunteers in Ellis County who created 120 matches for the program, but with the number of Littles on the waiting list — and most looking for big brothers — BBBS is working harder than ever to get them matched with a big brother.

“We have Littles that have been waiting one or two years for a big brother,” Bates said.

One of the biggest fundraisers BBBS puts on is its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake, which took place Sunday, April 30, and Monday, May 1 at Centennial Lanes, 2400 Vine, in Hays.

With people struggling to be able to make the usual Monday date, Bates said BBBS has changed the fundraiser into a two-day event.

This year’s goal was for each team to raise to raise at least $960, which is $160 per person in a group of six. Individuals who raised the $160 received a free T-shirt with this year’s theme, “Change the Game.”

Bates would like to see teams go beyond the goal and each raise $1,000, the cost to complete a single match between a Little and a Big.

All money raised by the teams stays in the community to help Ellis County children.