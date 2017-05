The 69th Annual Prairie Garden Club Plant Giveaway will be Thursday at the Stone Gallery, 107 1/2 W. Sixth St., in the alley entrance.

The public is invited to come and select plants free for the taking at 8:30 a.m. Members of the Garden Club have hosted this event for 69 years.

They dig up and pot perennials, small shrubs and plants from their gardens to share with the community. The club also will sell flower seeds and garden tools.