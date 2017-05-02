🎥 Many things to do in the month of May

HAYS CVB

On behalf of the Hays Convention and Visitors Bureau, please find the following special events and happenings for May 2017.

Wild West Festival tickets are now on sale at the Hays Welcome Center! Festival dates are June 29 through July 2 with fireworks show on the 4th. Check wildwestfestival.com for concert schedules.

The 69th Annual Prairie Garden Club Plant Giveaway will be Thursday, May 4 at the Stone Gallery, 107 1/2 West 6th, in the alley entrance.The public is invited to come and select plants free for the taking at 8:30 a.m. Members of the Garden Club have hosted this event for 69 years. They dig up and pot perennials, small shrubs and plants from their garden to share with the community. The club will also sell flower seeds and garden tools.

Bring the whole family to enjoy a free chuck wagon style dinner at Frontier Park with the Hays Public Library on Friday, May 5 at 5:30 p.m. at Frontier Park. Dinner is limited to the first 120 patrons.

The 5th annual Bethesda Place Garden Day will be Saturday, May 6 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event includes live music, a picnic lunch, tours, as well as homegrown plants and handmade items for sale.

The Hays Symphony President’s Concert will be Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Beach Schmidt Performing Arts Center. This free performance is a joint concert with Hays Symphony and FHSU choirs.

The NBC Point Baseball Tournament will take place May 6-7 at Bickle-Schmidt Sports Complex.

Upcoming concerts at the Fox Pavilion include:

– Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters on Friday, May 5

– Stoney LaRue on Saturday, May 6

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will be on Saturday, May 6. Activities include:

– Survivor Continental Breakfast

– Hays Med 5K Race

– Kids for the Cure Activities

– Kids Dash

– Midwest Energy Family Mile

– Survivor Celebration & Awards Ceremony

May 12-14 is a big graduation weekend here in Hays with ceremonies at Fort Hays State University, NCK Technical College, Hays High, Ellis High & Victoria High School. Congratulations graduates!

Also, Sunday, May 14 is Mother’s Day, and you can find great gifts for mom in our local shops and boutiques.

Opening Day for the Downtown Hays Market will be Saturday, May 27. The market will be open regularly on Saturdays 7:30 a.m. -11:00 a.m. in the 10th Street parking lot between Main and Fort Streets. Check out the market on a regular basis, because produce and merchandise will change throughout the growing season.

Regular Races at RPM Speedway will take place Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, May 27. On the track, you’ll see IMCA Mods, Stocks, Sport Mods, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts and Cruisers.

The new Permian Monsters exhibit at the Sternberg Museum of Natural History opens Saturday, May 27. This is the U.S. premiere of this exhibit.

The 48th Annual Smoky Hill Art Exhibition is on display now through June 7 at the Hays Arts Council Gallery.

For a full list of happenings in Hays, go to VisitHays.com and see our community events calendar.