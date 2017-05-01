Winners: Tickets to see Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood in Kansas City with 99 KZ Country!

Congratulations to Angela Beck, Shelby Solida and Hannah Enslow!

*****

Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood will be in concert at Sprint Center in Kansas City May 5, 6, 7, 12 and 13, 2107.

KHAZ is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets for the 7:30 pm show on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Register by calling 785-628-2995 when you hear Theresa Trapp or Amy B. play a Garth Brooks or Trisha Yearwood song Wednesday, April 26 – Friday, April 28, 2017. Only one entry per person. No age requirement to register.

Winners contacted Friday, April 28, 2017. Winners will need to pick up their tickets at the KHAZ Studio, 2300 Hall, Hays, KS.

Remember, one win per household per 30 days!

Good luck from 99 KZ Country!

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry