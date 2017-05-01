UPDATE: Roads remain closed in northwest Kansas

KDOT
As of 9 a.m. CDT, the following roads remain closed in Northwest Kansas because of vehicles blocking the roadway:
- U.S. 24 from Levant to Colby
- U.S. 36 from Oberlin to the K-383 junction
- U.S. 83 from the U.S. 24 junction to the Nebraska border
- K-9 from the K-123 junction to the Norton/Decatur county line
- K-25 from U.S. 40 to Colby
For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.