UPDATE: Roads remain closed in northwest Kansas

KDOT

As of 9 a.m. CDT, the following roads remain closed in Northwest Kansas because of vehicles blocking the roadway:

U.S. 24 from Levant to Colby

U.S. 36 from Oberlin to the K-383 junction

U.S. 83 from the U.S. 24 junction to the Nebraska border

K-9 from the K-123 junction to the Norton/Decatur county line

K-25 from U.S. 40 to Colby

For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas, or check travel information online at www.kandrive.org.