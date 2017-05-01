TMP Superhero 5K set for May 13

The Thomas More Prep-Marian Superhero 5K and Kids Fun Run will be May 13 at the TMP track.

Runners are invited to wear their favorite superhero costume. Run with Wonder Woman, Superman or Jesus. Medals will be awarded to the top three places in each age division. Special prizes will be awarded to the students participating in the fun run.

Registration for the 5K starts at 7 a.m., and the run starts at 8 a.m. Registration is $15. The price has been reduced because no T-shirts will be given.

Registration for the fun run starts at 8:30 a.m., and the run starts at 9:30 a.m. The fun run is for children 12 and younger. Cost for the fun run is $10.

Registration will be taken in front of the Al Billinger Fieldhouse or can be made in advance by clicking here.

If you have questions, email Jay Harris at harrisj@tmpmarrian.org.

Proceeds benefit the TMP track team.