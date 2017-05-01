Swimming pool leaks, repair, slide updates to be heard by Ellis City Council tonight

ELLIS–Following a rainy weekend mixed with snow, it’s time to think about July 4 fireworks in Ellis.

Ellis city council members will hear requests during their May 1 meeting for fireworks permit applications from Ellis Softball/Baseball Association and Ellis Baptist Youth.

Several agenda items are related to the municipal swimming pool which has problems with water leaks. An update on the fundraising for a new pool slide will be presented by Pauleen Edmonds of the Ellis Community Foundation.

The complete agenda for tonight’s meeting follows.

AGENDA

May 1, 2017

REGULAR MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF ELLIS

City Hall – Council Meeting Room

BILLS ORDINANCE REVIEW WORK SESSION BEGINS AT 7:00 P.M.

ROLL CALL AND MEETING CALL TO ORDER AT 7:30 P.M.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

AMENDMENTS TO AGENDA (if needed)

1) CONSENT AGENDA

a) Minutes from Regular Meeting on April 17, 2017

b) Bills Ordinance #2020

c) Manual Journal Entries for November 2016

(Council will review for approval under one motion under the consent agenda. By majority vote of the governing body, any item may be removed from the consent agenda and considered separately)

PUBLIC COMMENTS

(Each speaker will be limited to five minutes. If several people from the group wish to speak on same subject, the group must appoint a spokesperson. ALL comments from public on agenda items must be during Public Comment. Once council begins their business meeting, no more comments from public will be allowed.)

2) PRESENTATIONS OF AWARDS, PROCLAMATIONS, REQUESTS & PETITIONS (HEARINGS)

3) SPECIAL ORDER

a) Presentation by Fort Hays State University Leadership 310 Team on Pool Research Project

b) Update on Pool Slide Fundraising Event – Pauleen Edmonds, Ellis Community Foundation

4) UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a) Consider Approval of Fireworks Permit Applications – Ellis Softball/Baseball Association and Ellis Baptist Youth

5) NEW BUSINESS

a) Consider Ratification of Change Order #2 for Street Improvement Project

b) Consider Approval of Application for License to Sell Cereal Malt Beverages – Ellis Chamber of Commerce

c) Consider Authorization to Sign Consultant of Record Agreement

d) Discuss Rededication of Cottonwood Avenue

e) Consider Approval of City Attorney Contract Renewal

6) REPORTS FROM CITY OFFICIALS

a) Administrative

1) Public Works

(1) Comparative Water Reports

(2) Repair Documentation from Natare Corporation

(3) Department Update

2) Police

(1) Monthly Activity Report for April

(2) May Staff Calendar

(3) Department Update

3) City Clerk

(1) Financial Reports for November 2016

(2) Draft Minutes from City Committees

(3) Department Update

4) Attorney

(1) Update on Status of Code Violation Cases

5) Mayor Update and Announcements

(1) Update from 2017 Leadership Summit and Kansas Mayor’s Conference

(2) Report on Citizen’s Complaint

EXECUTIVE SESSIONS

7) ADJOURNMENT