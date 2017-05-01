Sunny, breezy Monday



Today Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 21 mph.

Tonight A chance of sprinkles before 10pm. Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 64. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday NightA 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

WednesdayA 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 6 to 13 mph.

Wednesday NightA 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

ThursdaySunny, with a high near 69.