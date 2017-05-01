Sheriff: 2 jailed on child endangerment charges after Kan. drug bust

ATCHISON COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities in Atchison County are investigating two suspects on drug and child endangerment charges.

Just after midnight Saturday deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Laramie Street in Atchison, according to a media release.

During the course of an investigation, deputies determined that methamphetamine was being distributed from the home.

They seized a large quantity of methamphetamine along with drug paraphernalia and cash were seized.

Deputies arrested Linda K. Ballard, 64 and Eric E. Ballard, 24, of Atchison for Distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia w/intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, No Drug Tax Stamp, and Aggravated Endangering of a Child.

During the search, the sheriff’s office said a two-year-old child was located in the home and a family member was called to take the child from the residence.