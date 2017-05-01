Race for the Cure set for Saturday in Hays

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Chris Dewell wants you to get a mammogram. One saved her life.

Dewell is the honorary chairwoman of this year’s Hays’ Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

The race raises money to support mammography, a local navigator who helps answer questions for breast cancer patients and national breast cancer research. Seventy-five percent of funds raised during the race will be used for local programs.

Dewell has a family history of breast cancer. Her grandmother died of breast cancer before she was born, and her mother fought off breast cancer twice.

Dewell was tested for a gene that has been linked to breast cancer, but the test was negative.

Because of her family history, she still felt it was important to receive mammograms. Her first test was at the age of 35.

Dewell was diagnosed when she was 50. Her tumor was found when it was small thanks to early detection and was removed with a lumpectomy.

She had friends who went through much more difficult treatment, but someone told her she was an example of how mammograms can work.

“Someone told me, ‘You are an example of how it is supposed to work,’” she said. “We are supposed to find it early so you don’t need all this stuff.”

She had a good friend who went through treatment at the same time and had to endure chemotherapy and radiation.

“I always felt guilty because I was not sicker,” she said. “but [my friend] said later that helped her seeing me and knowing that people do survive. I think that is just natural that you boost each other’s spirits.”

Dewell has two sons and a 1-year-old granddaughter. She remains concerned about the genetic history in her family. She also has talked to her daughter-in-laws about the importance of mammograms.

“I don’t know why people don’t get mammograms,” she said. “when I know it saves lives.”

Dewell has been cancer-free for 17 years, but the fear of a reoccurrence is always there. She receives a mammogram once a year. Waiting for the results can be tough.

“It never goes away,” she said. “It is not something that you quit worrying about.”

She hopes research being funded through Susan G. Komen will not only help improve treatment for patients like her but give hope for the next generation, including her granddaughter.

How to get involved:

The Susan G. Komen Race in Hays will be Saturday.

The survivor breakfast starts at 7 a.m. and a survivor parade and celebrations will be at 9:15 a.m. in Municipal Park. There is a 5K, which starts at 7:45 a.m. and a one-mile family walk that starts at 9:45 a.m.

Cost is $35 for adults and virtual runners and $20 for youth. Registrations will be taken up to and including the day of the event.

To register and for a complete schedule of events click here.

Major sponsors include Eagle Communications, HaysMed and Midwest Energy.