UPDATE: KHP investigating after semi hit, kills woman in Trego County

TREGO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred before 11p.m. on Saturday in Trego County and continue to look for a vehicle involved.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Riga Road when it lost part of the load.

The driver returned to the location and parked the semi on the right-hand shoulder of the Interstate.

The passenger identified as Lisa A. Longo, 47, Fort Smith, Arkansas, exited the vehicle into the left side shoulder to pick up debris.

An unknown semi driving in the passing lane traveled left of center and hit her.

Longo was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Wasinger- Keithly Funeral Home.

Authorities are looking for a dark-colored semi with a light-colored box trailer that is traveling in tandem with another semi. The patrol says the semi that struck Longo may have damage to the driver’s side.