Kansas woman dead, 1 hospitalized after ATV crash

BARTON COUNTY – A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 1:30 p.m. Friday in Barton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Bush Hog ATV driven by Ashley Reichuber, 21, Ellinwood, was westbound in the north ditch along U.S. 56 six miles east of Ellinwood.

A 2015 Nissan passenger vehicle driven by Fernando Vega, 52, Kansas City, hit the ATV as Reichuber attempted to make a left turn onto 1st Road.

Reichuber and a passenger Abbie Reichuber, 19, Ellinwood, were transported to the hospital in Ellinwood where Ashley died, according to the KHP.

Vega and a passenger were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.