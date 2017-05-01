Kansas man dies, 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash

EDWARDS COUNTY- A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9p.m. on Sunday in Edwards County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Buick Regal driven by Agustin

Bustamante-Alba, 38, Macksville, was eastbound on U.S. 50 two miles east of Kinsley.

The vehicle traveled left of center and collided with a westbound 2006 International truck driven by Locke, Kaleb Edward Locke, 25, Sedgwick.

Bustamante-Alba was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to McKillip Memorial Funeral Home.

Locke was transported to Edwards County Hospital. Complete details on seat belt usage was not available.