Kansas collects more in taxes in April than expected

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) —Kansas collected slightly more in taxes than it had expected in April.

The state Department of Revenue reported Monday that tax collections last month were $1.8 million more than anticipated.

The state collected about $639 million in taxes when it had anticipated about $637 million. The surplus for the month is 0.3 percent.

The report comes less than two weeks after state officials and university economists revised revenue projections through June 2019. The new forecast was a little more optimistic than the previous one issued in November.

Kansas has faced projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019. Lawmakers reconvened Monday after their annual spring break to finish work on closing the budget gaps. They are expected to increase income taxes.