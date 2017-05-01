HPD arrest log, April 20 to 23

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Alexandra L. Williams, 18, Hays, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. April 20 in the 100 block of West 16th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cheyenne Rose Sky Martin, 18, Hays, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. April 21 in the 2500 block of Indian Trail on suspicion of aggravated battery and violation of an order of protection.

Tanner Joseph Mermis, 20, Hays, was arrested at 12:06 a.m. April 23 in the 500 block of West 36th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael G. Prieto-Barraza, 20, Great Bend, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. April 23 in the 1000 block of Ash on suspicion of battery and underage possession of alcohol.

Ryan Thomas Montgomery, 34, Hays, was arrested at 5:28 p.m. April 23 in the 100 block of East 23rd on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Gilberto Martinez-Sosa, 18, Great Bend, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. April 23 in the 1000 block of Ash on suspicion of underage purchase/consumption of alcohol.

Emily Elaine Zarba, 22, Hays, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. April 23 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Noah M. Deters, 19, Baileyville, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. April 22 in the 400 block of West Seventh on suspicion of failure to appear.

Logan Alexus Dale, 19, Hays, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. April 22 in the 200 block of West Seventh on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Patrick Shannon Burrows, 44, Hays, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. April 22 in the 500 block of West 27th on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Laura Kathleen Horsfall, 24, Hays, was arrested at 10:13 p.m. April 22 in the 500 block of East Eighth on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement official.

Kylie Jo Rollman, 20, Hays, was arrested at 1:33 a.m. April 23 in the 500 block of West Seventh on suspicion of battery and underage consumption of alcohol.

Kaleb McKoy Stewart, 18, Hays, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. April 20 in the 100 block of West 16th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alan Troy Williams Jr., 24, Hays, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. April 20 in the 100 block of West 16th on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alejandro Burciaga, 21, Hays, was arrested at 11:53 p.m. April 21 in the 200 block of West Fifth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kiefer Allen Schmidt, 25, Hays, was arrested at 3:48 p.m. April 21 in the 2500 block of West 21st on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kelli Jo Kirmer, 29, Hays, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. April 21 in the 4300 block of Vine on suspicion of theft.

Chad Lance Underwood, 46, Hays, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. April 21 in the 500 block of West 27th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Kiril Alwin Johnson, 35, Hays, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. April 20 in the 1500 block of Vine on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Derrick Laone Turner, 33, Hays, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. April 20 in the 100 block of West 16th on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, failure to appear, drug possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.