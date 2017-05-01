HHS golf wins TMP-Marian Invitational

HAYS, Kan. – The Hays High boys golf team placed seven in the top-10 and won the team title at the TMP-Marian Invitational at the Smoky Hill Country Club Monday.

The Indians shoot a 323, 26 shots ahead of second place Larned. The Moanrchs finish fifth with a 379.

Tradgon McCrea shot a 7-over-par 78 and finished second, two shots back of Colton Massey of Larned.

TMP-Marian’s Cameron Rozean shot a 79 and finished third.

Hays High’s Justin McCullick was fourth with a 79. Allen Zollinger placed fifth after an 82, Josh Norris was seventh with an 84, Taden Zimmerman eighth with an 85 Payton Kieffer ninth with an 86 and Collin Werth 10th after an 87.

Team Results

1. Hays, 323

2. Larned, 349

3. Phillipsburg, 366

4. Plainville, 368

5. TMP-Marian, 379

6. Goodland, 415

7. Ellis, 440

8. Russell, 455

9. Dodge City JV, 460

Individual Results

1. Colton Massey-Larned, 76

2. Tradgon McCrae-Hays, 78

3. Cameron Rozean-TMP-Marian, 79

4. Justin McCullick-Hays, 79

5. Allen Zollinger-Hays, 82

6. Brandon Bartz-Larned, 83

7. Josh Norris-Hays, 84

8. Taden Zimmerman-Hays, 85

9. Peyton Kieffer-Hays, 86

10. Collin Werth-Hays, 87