Hays student earns honor society spot at KU School of Pharmacy



LAWRENCE – Mikayla Linn of Hays was among a select group of students from the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy Class of 2019 to be inducted into the school’s honor society on April 11.

Linn earned the right to join the school’s Rho Chi chapter by finishing in the top 20 percent of the class academically after her first three semesters.

The Rho Chi Society encourages high standards of conduct and character and fosters fellowship among its members. The society seeks universal recognition of its members as lifelong intellectual leaders in pharmacy, and as a community of scholars, to instill the desire to pursue intellectual excellence and critical inquiry to advance the profession.

The group performs many public service events and provides tutoring services for their fellow pharmacy students throughout the year.