I-70 Golf Cards available now — six rounds for just $50

Eagle Communications is teaming with six area golf course to offer the inaugural I-70 Golf Card.

The card allows one free round at each of the six courses — Indian Hill Golf Course, Stagg Hill Golf Club, Rolling Meadows Golf Course, and GreatLife Golf/Fitness locations in Salina, Junction City and Abilene.

In addition, each of the courses will be featured on a new series on Eagle Cable Ch. 2 and also available at eaglecomtv.net.

Cards are just $50 for six rounds of golf. Call (785) 200-6030 or email eagletv@eaglecom.net to place your order today. Quantities are LIMITED.