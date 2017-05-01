FHSU’s Perkins qualifies for NCAA Central Regional

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State sophomore golfer Hannah Perkins has been selected to play as an individual at the 2017 NCAA Division II Central Regional, announced Monday (May 1) by the NCAA. This year’s regional will take place at Minnehaha Country Club, a par-71, 6,073 yard course tucked away in the heart of Sioux Falls, S.D. The 54-hole tournament will be conducted May 8-10.

Perkins qualified as the second individual in the Central Region after posting a stroke average of 79.6 over 21 rounds this season. The top 12 teams and the top six individuals not on those teams qualify to participate in each of the four regional tournaments. The top three teams along with the top three individuals not with a team from each region will advance to the NCAA Championships, played at Findlay Country Club in Findlay, Ohio (May 17-20).

The Wichita, Kan. native is the second women’s golfer from FHSU to qualify for regional competition, and the first in over 10 years. Shelby White advanced to the 2006 West Regional after winning eight tournaments during the 2005-06 season. White finished 24th at the postseason tournament, firing rounds of 83, 85 and 79.

Perkins was the top finisher for the Tigers in all 10 tournaments this season, claiming her second-career victory at the Ranger Invitational (Oct. 23-24). She posted three top-10 finishes on the year to go along with seven top-20 placements.

