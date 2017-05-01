FHSU’s Nicole Frank to serve on Colleague to Colleague executive board

FHSU UNIVERSITY RELATIONS AND MARKETING

Nicole Frank, coordinator of adjunct support and engagement for the Fort Hays State University Virtual College, was recently elected vice chair of Colleague to Colleague for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Colleague to Colleague is a chartered professional organization designed to facilitate the exchange of information and expertise between faculty and staff involved in instructional technology, online instruction and distance education.

The organization focuses on staff development and collaboration between community colleges, technical colleges and universities in the Kansas and Missouri region.