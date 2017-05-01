Dorothy Arlene Jamison was born to Vernon E. Kysar and Edith M. (Allen) Kysar in Quinter, Kansas on November 20, 1931. She passed away on April 29, 2017 at the Gove County Medical Center Long Term Care in Quinter where she spent the last two months of her life. She had lived in Lawrence, Kansas for the three previous years with her husband A. Thomas Jamison. Dorothy attended grade and high school in Quinter, graduating in 1949. She attended Fort Hays Kansas State College in 1950 where she obtained her teaching certificate. She taught grade school in Hill City, Kansas for one year and on May 27, 1951 she married A. Thomas Jamison. They celebrated their 65th anniversary in 2016.

Together, Tom and Dorothy moved from Quinter to Hoxie, Kansas shortly after getting married and bought their farm while Dorothy taught for one more year in a small rural school near the farm in Sheridan County. They were blessed with the birth of their son Jon in 1952. Dorothy loved the farm and worked tirelessly in her flower beds and gardens along with helping out with the wheat harvests and alfalfa crops. She joined the teaching staff at Hoxie Grade School in the early 1960’s and spent the over 30 years as the assistant librarian where her love for books and children was on display for over three decades. After retirement she spent several years as a member of the Northwest Kansas Regional Library System.

Dorothy was an excellent cook and loved to bake and cook for family and friends. She loved her family and spent many vacations with Tom and her brothers and sisters, and all of the children, at her parent’s ranch near Gunnison, Colorado where many side trips were taken to see the beauty of the southwest United States. Dorothy will be remembered as a good neighbor, a woman who was always warm and friendly to both friends and strangers, and a person who loved nature, music, and all of her many pets and flowers. Her compassion and caring will be remembered by many whom she touched over the years.

Survivors include her son Jon and wife Vicki of Lawrence; grandson Joshua of Lawrence; granddaughter Allison of Chicago, IL; sisters Marian Shaw of Oxnard, CA, and Kathy Howard of Topeka; brothers Doug Kysar and wife Patricia of Palco, and Gilbert Kysar of Olathe; brothers-in-law Marlan Jamison of Quinter, and Richard and Ronald Jamison of Regina, NM; sister-in-law Dyann and Claire Armstrong of Wauseon, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vern and Edith Kysar, husband Tom Jamison, and sister Shirley Jamison.

Dorothy joined the Dunkard Brethren Church in 1951 and was a faithful member of the church until her health started to seriously decline about 10 years ago. She taught Sunday School to the children and loved to sing songs with the congregation. She had great faith in God and lived her life by example.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Quinter. Burial will follow in the Baker Township Cemetery in Quinter. Friends, family and neighbors are invited to a luncheon at the church following the burial. Visitation will be held from 1:00-7:00pm on Wednesday at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2:00-6:30pm.