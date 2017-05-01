2 hospitalized after I-70, Gove County accidents

GOVE COUNTY – Two people were injured in separate accident in Gove County on Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported just after 8a.m., a 1998 Chevy Suburban driven by John Tyree Lofton, was exiting westbound on Interstate 70 at Grinnell.

The SUV hit a slick spot and the driver lost control. The SUV rolled and ended up facing southeast in the north ditch.

A passenger Nakisha Rayshell Rayburn, 38, Midwest City, OK, was transported to Logan County Hospital.

Loftin was not injured.

Just after 11 a.m., a 2008 Nissan Xtera driven by Desire Angelic Lauwers, 35 Lakewood, CO., was westbound on Interstate 70 two miles east of County Road 18.

The vehicle rear-ended a 2011 Honda Accord driven by Brenda Kay Weese, 48, Munjor.

The driver overcorrected and the Nissan rolled in the media.

Lauwers was transported to Gove County Medical Center.

Weese and a passenger were not injured.