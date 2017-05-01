🎥 Sen. Moran convenes hearing on preventing veteran suicide with witnesses from Kansas

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans’ Affairs and Related Agencies – convened the subcommittee’s second hearing of the 115th Congress last week to address how Congress, the Department of Veterans Affairs and community partners can work together to meet the needs of veterans in crisis.

“We must make certain no veteran feels abandoned by the country they served when they make the brave decision to seek mental healthcare services,” Chairman Moran said. “Congress must better understand how to support the Department, the Department should seek assistance from community partners and embrace the helpful findings of outside experts, and veterans’ support groups must be vocal about the needs of in-crisis veterans and their families. I hope this hearing helps bring us together to end veteran suicide – even one suicide is too many.

“I am thankful to have had two Kansans on our panel of experts today – Dr. Stephanie Davis from the VA Eastern Kansas Healthcare System, and Melissa Jarboe, CEO and founder of the Military Veteran Project based in Topeka. “Melissa is a Gold Star Wife whose husband Jamie would have been 33 today, and her work with the MVP is done to fulfill her promise to him to support soldiers and veterans.

“If you or a veteran you know is struggling or if need of help, the VA’s confidential, toll-free hotline, online chat and text services are available around the clock. Veterans and their loved ones can call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, chat online, or send a text message to 838255 for confidential support. These services also can provide support for deaf or hard of hearing individuals.”

Witnesses included:

· Dr. Carolyn M. Clancy, M.D.

Veterans Health Administration Deputy Undersecretary for Health for Organizational Excellence

· Dr. Harold S. Kudler, M.D.

Veterans Health Administration Chief Consultant for Mental Health Services

· Stephanie A. Davis, Ph.D.

Veterans Health Administration VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System, Topeka and Leavenworth

Suicide Prevention Coordinator and Staff Psychologist

· Melissa D. Jarboe, Topeka

Military Veteran Project Chief Executive Officer

· The Honorable Michael L. Missal

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Inspector General

· Rajeev Ramchand, Ph.D.

Rand Corporation Senior Behavioral Scientist

