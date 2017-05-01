🎥 2.57″ weekend rain mixed with spring snow on April 30 in Hays

By Becky Kiser

Hays Post

Rain and unusual snowfall in Hays over the weekend, the final days of April.

It was welcome moisture with none of the problems far western Kansas experienced with up to 17 inches of snow reported in Colby.

Friday’s high in Hays was 63 degrees with 0.40 inches of rain falling at the official reporting station, the K-State Agricultural Research Center south of town.

Saturday’s high was a much cooler 40 degrees with 1.99 inches of rain received.

Still cooler on Sunday, April 30, the high in Hays was just 37 degrees with the overnight low dipping to 31 degrees. Although there were snowflakes seen falling in the morning following another 0.18 inches of rain, according to Joe Becker, weather record keeper, there was no measurable amount of snow. Light periodic sprinkles continued throughout Sunday with more light snowfall recorded at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The official total rainfall so far for the year in Hay is 10.86 inches.

The weekend rainfall total measured at the Eagle Media Center, 2300 Hall, was 1.78 inches. Catherine had an inch more precipitation at 2.77 inches.