The Northwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging will have an Information Day form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday,. May 5, at Big Creek Crossing in Hays.

The event will be in the former Fashion Bug location and feature information booths, speakers, refreshments and door prizes.

Speaker topics include support groups; healthy food choices for seniors; warning signs of Alzheimer’s; Social Security; Medicare; senior legal issues; and fall prevention.

