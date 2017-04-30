Michael R. Strohl, 64, died April 28, 2017, at Pratt.

He was born Jan. 18, 1953, at Nashville, Kansas the son of Richard I. and Josephine Freund. A resident of St. Leo most of his life, he was farmer.

Michael was a member of the St. Leo Catholic Church.

On March 3, 1973, he married Rita Weber. Other survivors include 3 sons and their wives, Frank and Erin, Kevin and Jodi, and Keith and Megan; 2 daughters and their husbands Cheri and Heath Dorzweiler and Vicki and Landon Oldham; a brother Joe; sisters Lucille Strohl and Carol Miles; 7 grandsons Jaden Richard, Zachary Logan, Tate Michael, Devin Michael, Carson Richard, Bentley Michael and Jace Tilden; 2 granddaughters Shelby Jo and Morgan Renee; and step-grandsons Brent Michael, Logan Ray and Daylen Andrew. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother Tom.

Parish rosary will be 6:00 p.m., Sunday (today) at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, at the St. Leo Catholic Church. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. to rosary time at the funeral home. Burial will be in the St. Leo Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made with the St. Leo Catholic Church or Interim Hospice, both in care of the funeral home.