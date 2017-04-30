May 4 reception to honor FHSU faculty for tenure and promotions

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Promotions and grants of tenure for faculty members at Fort Hays State University will be celebrated at a reception at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4, in the Stouffer Lounge of Memorial Union.

Ten faculty members were granted tenure and promoted to the listed academic rank. The changes take effect with the next academic year.

Tenured and promoted

Dr. Suzanne Becking, associate professor of advanced education programs.

Dr. LeAnn Brown, associate professor of management.

Dr. Clifton D. Clark III, associate professor of physics.

Dr. Arvin Cruz, associate professor of chemistry.

Dr. Grady Dixon, professor of geosciences.

Joel Dugan, associate professor of art and design.

Dr. J. April Park, associate professor of psychology.

Dr. Steven Tam, associate professor of management.

Dr. James Ward, associate professor of applied business studies.

Dr. Laura Wilson, associate professor of geosciences.

Eleven faculty members were promoted to the listed academic rank.

Promoted

Dr. Keith Dreiling, professor of mathematics.

Dr. Conchita Espino-Bravo, associate professor of modern languages.

Dr. David Fitzhugh, associate professor of health and human performance.

Jason Harper, senior lecturer in English.

Dr. Greg Kandt, professor of health and human performance.

Dr. Richard Lisichenko, professor of geosciences.

Dr. Mary Martin, professor of applied business studies.

Dr. Robert Moody, professor of advanced education programs.

Dr. Paul Nienkamp, associate professor of history.

Dr. Kenny Rigler, associate professor of applied technology.

Dr. Lanee Young, professor of mathematics.