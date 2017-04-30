KNOLL: Do liberals live in a make-believe world?

I saw a study recently by Media Research Center where 89% of the news on TV networks was negative toward our President Donald Trump. Liberal media raises its ugly head trashing Trump non-stop. When Obama became president, the percentages were in reverse — proof there is bias and those percentages on both sides are totally unrealistic.

Don’t expect me to apologize for again criticizing liberals as with my previous letters. For every one writing critical of the left like mine, there are 10 critical of the right. There is no shortage of Trump haters, even in local media.

Rush Limbaugh has been claiming recently it’s not media that is an arm of the Democrat Party. No, it is the Democrat Party that is an arm of liberal media. Media, in other words, puts out the narrative that the Dems need to run with. Liberal media controls the Dem Party apparently.

Liberals don’t live in the real world. Their master is like the Pied Piper and chooses what they are to believe. Most is fake news. Most is not reality, lacking in facts, logic and even common sense at times. Those Obama lovers and “never Trumpers” live in a bubble.

Take Trump’s collusion with Russia to win the election for example. There is no evidence to support that claim, but it is impossible to debate most liberals on this issue. There are no facts to back up collusion but that makes no difference.

Try telling a liberal Obama’s eight years of failed agendas led to Democrats losing some 1,200 elections nationally and in states. Obama was a failure, but to a liberal, he was one of the best presidents ever in spite of increased poverty, racial animus, people out of work, international disaster, etc. And, let’s not forget the top 1% got richer during his presidency. No intellectually nonpartisan historian can possibly give the man positive marks.

Obama’s marquee legislation called Obamacare is imploding, yet liberals claim it is as popular as ever. Facts don’t matter to those on the left.

“Hands up, don’t shoot” of Black Lives Matter did not happen. Period. However, law enforcement throughout the country was given a black eye on just another liberal false narrative. Pun intended.

How in the world can anybody justify harboring illegals in what are called sanctuary cities. Defying federal law by these cities is insanity. At the expense of endangering their constituents, the powers to be, prefer harboring illegals (criminals included) as do most liberals. Common sense takes a hike.

How do open borders make us better as a country? The negatives (drugs, crime, jobs, dependency, etc.) far outweigh positives. Liberals claim we need to have compassion but in reality it’s to transform America having little or nothing to do with compassion. Just another example of losing touch with reality.

Try telling a liberal the massive migration of Muslim refugees is not good for this country. Muslims don’t assimilate and prefer Sharia law to our Constitution. Invasion within is their goal politically, culturally and religiously.

What about the disastrous Iranian nuclear treaty? Socialism versus capitalism? An overreaching government versus a less invasive one? Handouts versus a hand up? More versus fewer taxes? Man causes climate change. Please!

Who in their right mind believes liberals when they consistently call Republicans racists, bigots, homophobes, islamophobes and misogynists?

The height of liberal delusion was a recent column in which Leonard Pitts says: “The 12 weeks since Jan. 20 have seen more scandal, international incidents, incompetence, instability, lies and jaw-dropping embarrassments than the previous 12 years combined.” Pitts needs to see a shrink. He’s lost it and proves the whole point of my letter to the editor.

The list of “pie in the sky” and “off the wall” liberal untruths is endless and the differences between the left and grassroots Americans (especially rural Americans) are as big as it can possibly get. Never, since the Civil War, have we been this divided.

Personally, I maintain we can’t possibly make America great again with make-believe liberalism back in control of our government, and it’s clear why.

Les Knoll lives in Victoria and Gilbert, Ariz.