Hays city water poster contest winners announced

Hays Post

Hays students were awarded prizes for the annual water conservation and water quality poster contest at April 13’s Hays City Commission meeting.

The city is required to provide educational offerings to the community on the value of improving water quality. In partnership with Kansas State University Watersheds, a poster contest was staged for school children and young adults in grades pre-kindergarten to college.

This year’s theme was “Picture Your H2O Protected” (water quality) for children in grades pre-kindergarten-second and sixth-eighth and “Make Every Drop Count” (water conservation) for children in grades third-fifth. High School and Fort Hays State University students could select either topic. Entries were judged on their water conservation/quality message, visual effectiveness, originality and universal appeal.

The contest received 230 entries and gave away more than $2,000 in Chamber Checks from the Hays Area Chamber of Commerce.

The posters will be displayed at the Ellis County Fair this summer.

The winners are as follows:

Kindergarten

Lily Dickman—first place—kindergarten—Wilson Elementary School

Aady Sharma—second place—kindergarten—SPARK program—O’Loughlin Elementary School

Evie Dietz—third place—kindergarten—SPARK program—O’Loughlin Elementary School

First grade

Janae Ross-first place-first grade-Ellis County Home School Network

`

Joshua Meier-second place-first grade-Ellis County Home School Network

Owen St. Peter-third place-first grade-Ellis County Home School Network

Second

Joshua Conner-first place-second grade-Ellis County Home School Network

Sadie Melhaft—second place-second grade-Ellis County Home School Network

Third

Delia Dixon—first place—third grade—SPARK program—Lincoln Elementary School

Zipora Morgan—second place—third grade—SPARK program—Wilson Elementary School

Addison Neuberger—third place tie—third grade—SPARK program—Lincoln Elementary School

Madeleine Meier—third place tie—third grade—Ellis County Home School Network

Fourth grade

Marisa Wasinger—first place—fourth grade—O’Loughlin Elementary School

Jessica Seirer—second place—fourth grade—O’Loughlin Elementary School

Taevian Maupin-Dabney—third place—fourth grade—O’Loughlin Elementary School

Fifth grade

Joanna Mendoza—first place—fifth grade—Wilson Elementary School

Brenlynn Albers—second place—fifth grade—O’Loughlin Elementary School

Brynn Kinderknecht—third place—fifth grade—Wilson Elementary School

Sixth grade

Lily Stivers—first place—sixth grade—Hays Middle School

Kamree Brin—second place—sixth grade—Hays Middle School

Katie Dinkel—third place—sixth grade—Hays Middle School

Seventh grade

Elizabeth Clingan—first place—seventh grade—Ellis County Home School Network

Kiersten Goertzen—second place—seventh grade-Ellis County Home School Network

Eighth grade

Alisara Arial—first place—eighth grade—Hays Middle School

Landri Dotts—second place—eighth grade—Hays Middle School

Cooper Eiland—third place—eighth grade—Hays Middle School

Overall junior High winners

Alisara Arial—first place—Hays Middle School

Cooper Eiland—second place—Hays Middle School

Landri Dotts—third place—Hays Middle School

Overall high school winners

Leanne Rack—first place—TMP

Paris Wolf—second place—TMP

Carmen Brull-third place—TMP

Overall FHSU winners

Summer Lunsford—first place

Brittany Duer—second place

Mandy Deines—third place