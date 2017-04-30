Grant proposals sought for staff education at mental health nursing facilities

KDADS

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) is seeking proposals for offering mental health education and training in Medicaid and/or Medicare-certified Nursing Facilities for Mental Health (NFMH) in Kansas.

NFMH provide residential care for persons experiencing severe symptoms of mental illness. They provide round-the-clock supervision and care for persons with mental illness needing this level of service. There are currently 9 NFMH in Kansas.

The funding for this training is being provided from civil money penalties collected by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) from Kansas nursing facilities participating in Medicaid and/or Medicare.

KDADS is seeking proposals that will provide training and education for staff that care for these individuals.

“Enhanced training will prepare NFMH staff to better recognize and identify the underlying causes of difficult behavior, how to best care for individuals with mental illness and how to manage their own feelings about problem behaviors they may encounter,” said Codi Thurness, KDADS Commissioner for Survey, Certification and Credentialing.

The program proposals are required to include:

· Program objectives and deliverables

· Program outline with timeframe for each deliverable

· Strategies for accomplishing objectives

· Qualification for individual who will be conducting the program

· Methods for evaluating effectiveness of the program

· Copies of any materials used in the program

· Number of participants for each program (to include attendants and NFMH facilities)

· Itemized budget for anticipated costs of the programs.

Grant applicants must submit an original application and three copies. The application is available online at: https://www.kdads.ks.gov/commissions/scc/nursingfacilitymentalhealtheducationgrant.gov

Grant proposals must be submitted to KDADS by close of business June 9, 2017. The grant period shall be between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018, but may be extended or shortened based on specific program objectives.

Grant proposals should be submitted to the attention of:

Tina Lewis

KDADS

612 S. Kansas Avenue

Topeka, KS 66603

Questions? Please call (785) 296-1260 or email Tina.Lewis@ks.gov.