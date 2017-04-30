Ellis Co. Transfer Station will be closed for three days for maintenance

Ellis County Landfill/Transfer Station

Beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and continuing all day Friday, May 5, and all day Saturday, May 6, the Ellis County Transfer Station will be closed for maintenance activities particularly the rebuilding of the hopper used to load municipal waste (household trash) for transportation and disposal in Garden City, Kansas.

All types of municipal waste (household trash) that are disposed of through our transfer station will not be accepted during the time frame listed above. We apologize in advance for this inconvenience but the repairs are necessary to be able to continue our transfer station operating capabilities.

The remaining aspects of our operations including the receiving of construction/demolition waste, trees & brush, metal, appliances, waste tire disposal, clean rubble, e-waste & household hazardous waste will be available during our normal hours of operations when the transfer station is closed.

We expect to be able to re-open the transfer station for regular municipal waste (household trash) disposal activities on Monday, May 08, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

If you have any questions or concerns on this matter please contact the Ellis County Landfill/Transfer Station at (785)-628-9460 or the Ellis County Public Works office at (785)-628-9455. Your cooperation on this matter is truly appreciated.