Concrete patching will close portion of Hays streets this week

Beginning Monday, Pershing Drive will be closed between 21st and 23rd streets with work continuing down to 20th Street. The concrete patching is in conjunction with the 2017 Street Maintenance Projects. This section of the project is scheduled to be completed within two weeks, pending weather conditions.

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and, if at all possible, avoid these areas.

The City of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, call the Public Works Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division at 628-7310 or the contractor, Sweeney’s Pavement Maintenance, at 639-3919 or 432-0772.