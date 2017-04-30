Cloudy, breezy Sunday with rain and snow mix

Today

Rain before 7am, then snow. Some thunder is also possible. High near 36. Very windy, with a north wind 22 to 27 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a west northwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind around 15 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68.