Central Oklahoma wins MIAA softball tournament

EDMOND, Okla. – Central Oklahoma won their first MIAA Tournament Championship as the defeated Emporia State 10-6 at Broncho Field in Edmond, Okla.

UCO jumped out to an early lead as in the top of the first Tori Collet and Carli Jones had RBI singles to make it a 2-0 lead. Ashleigh Tramel would follow that up with a grand slam making it a 6-0 lead after the Broncho first.

The Hornets would answer immediately in the bottom of the first as Jacie Stephens reached on a fielders choice driving home MaKenna Davis. Annie Rockley and Stephens would score later on the same play as they took advantage of a throwing error.

The Bronchos would get a run back as Morgan Heard homered to left field making it a 7-3 lead. The Hornets would cut the lead to one in the bottom of the fifth inning as Davis tripled to right center driving home Caitlin VanVleck. Hailey Cope would follow that up with a an RBI single through the left side plating Davis. Stephens would drive home the third run of the inning with a sacrifice fly that brought Rockley home.

UCO would grab some insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning as Tramel doubled to right center plating Brooke Zukerman. Lexi Watson would then hit a line-drive home run to left center field bring Tramel home.

Tramel was two for three with two runs scored and five driven in while Heard finished three for four with two runs scored and one driven in. Jayden Chestnut got the win for UCO working a complete game and striking out four.

UCO earns the MIAA’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament while all other teams will await the announcement of the field on Monday, May 8 at 9 a.m. on ncaa.com.

