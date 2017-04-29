W. Kan. schools compete in state archery tourney

KDWPT

PRATT – Kansas Archery in the Schools (KAS) hosted the 8th Annual State Archery Tournament, Saturday, April 8, 2017 at Clearwater High School. A record 435 students (199 girls and 236 boys) from 15 schools aimed for the state title and a chance to compete nationally. The top 10 male and female competitors from each grade division at the state tournament qualified to compete at the 2017 National Archery in the Schools Tournament in Louisville, Ky., May 11-13.

The 15 schools represented at the Kansas state tournament included: Chapman, Chaparral (Anthony/Harper), Clearwater, Cunningham, Dodge City, Erie Arrows (Erie), Greeley County Schools (Tribune), Heritage Academy (McCune), Jackson Heights (Holton), Neosho Heights (Oswego), Pittsburg, Riverton, Rose Hill, Service Valley Charter Academy (Parsons), and Straight Up Archery (Clay Center).

Divisions include Elementary School (grades 4-5), Middle School (grades 6-8), and High School (grades 9-12). Each competitor shot 30 arrows over two rounds. Rounds consist of fifteen arrows from 10 meters and fifteen arrows from 15 meters. A bullseye scores 10 points, so a perfect score would be 300. A team is made up of 12-24 shooters, and the team score is the sum of the top 12 scores.

Team standings by division:

Elementary School

1st – Clearwater Team #1: 2,746

2nd – Service Valley Charter Academy Team #1: 2,054

3rd – Clearwater Team #2: 1,882

Middle School

1st – Chapman Team #1: 3,219

2nd – Clearwater Team #1: 3,200

3rd – Service Valley Charter Academy Team #1: 3,079

High School

1st – Chapman Team #1: 3,227

2nd – Pittsburg Team #1: 3,192

3rd – Dodge City Team #1: 3,094

Individual standings by division and gender:

GIRLS

Elementary – Courtney Schoonover, Erie Arrows: 256

Middle School – Alex Hutchinson, Clearwater: 275

High School – Amelia Burton, Erie Arrows: 279 *Top girls score

BOYS

Elementary – Josiah Guinn, Clearwater: 256

Middle School – Trey Adams, Chapman: 290 *Top boys score, top overall score

High School – Kevin Mills, Chapman: 288

Twenty-three of the participating student archers were recognized for their academic excellence through the new Academic Archer program.

Operating under the umbrella of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) and the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) program, the KAS program promotes international-style target archery among students in grades 4-12. NASP introduces archery to young people, teaching a life skill that is fun and safe. The program improves students’ self-confidence, focus and concentration; changing lives one arrow at a time!

For more information, visit ksoutdoors.com or email Aaron Austin at aaron.austin@ks.gov