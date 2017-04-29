This weekend’s Hays-area garage sales

Hays-area garage sales

Address: 817 Washington, Ellis

(Wiesner Antique Building)

Benefit Garage Sale for St. Mary’s School in Ellis, KS

Household Items, Antiques, Baby Items, and Clothing for Men, Women and Children

Fri, Apr 28 9:00-2:00

Sat, Apr 29 9:00-11:00

—————-

Address: 806 Cedar, Hays

Girls 3-4T clothes and shoes, Boys and Adult clothes. Inflatable pool which has only been used twice, toys and children’s books, Cars umbrella stroller, infant portable vibrating bassinet, booster chair, toddler tricycle and helmet, cookware/kitchen items, and tons of misc including baked goods sold by my kids!

Saturday April 29 – 7AM to Noon.

—————-

Address: 2608 Cathedral, Victoria

Items for sale: Queen bedroom set, Freezer, Refrigerators, Dressers, Roasters, Rubber Raft, Artwork, Glassware, Octoberfest Mugs, Beer signs, Childs bicycle, Window A/C unit,, House hold goods and many, many, other items.

Saturday Apr 29

—————–

Address: 3015 E. 14th, Hays

Items for sale: ALL NEW NEVER USED AVON ITEMS IN STOCK: Housewares, decor, kitchen gadgets, dishes, cutlery, candles, jewelry, makeup and brushes, body sprays, body gel, lotions, cologne, shoes, clothes, kids items, Skin So Soft Bug Spray.

Thurs., April 27, 3:30-7:30pm Fri., April 28, 3:30-7:30pm Sat., April 29, 8-10am

————–

Address: City of Victoria (citywide sale)

Items for sale: City Wide Garage Sale – April 29

810 Cedar. 2-party sale. Kids, adult clothes, toys, lots of misc.

906 Cedar. Free Zenith TV, antique cast iron clawfoot bathtub, Sony VCR, DVD player.

1204 Cedar. 3-family sale. Books, DVDs, jewelry, boys’ clothes NB-4T, toys, lots of misc.

103 W. Main. G.S. troop. German food, bake sale, clothes, household items, jewelry, makeup & more.

605 Sunset. Full size comforters, curtains, dishes, knickknacks, women’s tops & jeans cheap!

711 Main. Woodworking tools, power & hand tools, metal lathe, clothes, kitchen items, misc.

601 12th St. Children’s, men’s clothes, toys, housewares, women’s shoes, computer desk, lots of misc.

1109 Fern. Women’s, men’s, kids’ clothes, household items, Christmas décor, DVD’s.

1109 Grant St. Large selection of girls’, women’s clothes, kitchen & household items, some antiques.

1211 Grant. Multi-family sale. Furniture, small appliances, baby items, teacher & craft supplies.

1004 Hickory. 5-family sale. Boys’, girls’, adult clothes, toys, household, lots of misc.

1207 Hickory. Motorcycle leathers, baby bed, portable closet, exercise equip., toys, plants, bear decor.

1215 Hickory. Bathroom fixtures, sewing machine, file cabinet, adult bike, women’s, girls’ clothes.

1210 Squires Ave. Men’s, women’s clothing, crib, high chairs, garage shelving, DVD’s, bar stools, misc.

622 Iron. Bierocks, fishing equip., toys, adult, girls’ 4T clothes, recliner, kitchen, lots of misc.

627 Jefferson. Adult clothes (small-large), house décor, baby toys, lots of misc.

1010 Maxwell Dr. Baby boy/toddler girl, women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories, quilting frames, misc.

2806 Cathedral (across from convenience store). Queen bed set, freezer, artwork, rubber raft, misc.

————–

